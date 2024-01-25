vikram in
Should I take an offer from a seed stage startup?
I’m currently working for a insurance company as an Engineer Manager with a TC of 230k In new offer stock is given as equity ~4.2% of the company. They have raised around $5 million in seed stage and have a month on month growth of 25% appreciate any advise here.
Startup
VP of Engineering
San Francisco
Total per year
$700K
Level
VP
Base
$300K
Total stock grant
$400K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
13 Years
6
4989
Sort by:
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,519
2. In terms of security of the opportunity, they have $5M seed so they’ve got a significant backing and connections already and they’re growing. Of course, they’re not telling you everything because they want to hire you.
3. 4.2% is quite a lot for starting out. Consider that an excellent part of the offer.
4. Startups are no joke, especially when that much money is involved. If you’re excited about the product and ready to work than I’d say it’s a no brainer.