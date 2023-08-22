chingutiff in  
Information Technologist  

Amazon Application Process

Hi! I recently got laid off from Google and have gone through applying to Amazon. Looks like my application has been under consideration for about two weeks now but no information back yet. Is this basically done?

6
3287
Sort by:
Ricci 
Amazon will usually keep a listing opened for 30 days, they will then spend at least 2 weeks reviewing the applicants so I would allow at least 6-8 weeks for a first initial outreach.
1
chingutiffInformation Technologist  
Gotcha! Thank you so much for the information, I guess I should wait it out and continue to do my diligence in job hunting

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,471