Amazon Application Process
Hi! I recently got laid off from Google and have gone through applying to Amazon. Looks like my application has been under consideration for about two weeks now but no information back yet. Is this basically done?
Ricci
Amazon will usually keep a listing opened for 30 days, they will then spend at least 2 weeks reviewing the applicants so I would allow at least 6-8 weeks for a first initial outreach.
chingutiffInformation Technologist
Gotcha! Thank you so much for the information, I guess I should wait it out and continue to do my diligence in job hunting
