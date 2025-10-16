infosecidiot in
Netflix tips
Surprisingly found a role I could be great for at Netflix, any helpful ideas on how to just get noticed through the ATS? It's been a tough one to crack.
fangliteSoftware Engineer at Discord
Netflix is a tough one. They hire super selectively and often prefer referrals. If you can, try to find someone on the same team or role via LinkedIn and reach out directly. Their recruiters actually do respond if your background lines up, but the ATS alone rarely moves you forward.
sqlsorcererData Scientist at Notion
Yeah, might be obvious but definitely +1 to getting a referral here.
