Switching Jobs
Hi Folks,
I recently interviewed at Property Guru and have an offer from PG India for a senior Data science/Analytics role.
I currently work at a startup and have 10 years of data science and analytics experience.
Wanted to get feedback about the company and whether it makes sense to switch to Property Guru or should I interview more?
YOE 10
Current Fixed 50 LPA, CTC 65 LPA (Esops)
Property guru comp - 65LPA fixed + 10 variable (No stocks)
Work exp:
IW - 1.5 years (Bangalore)
Keep Truckin (Manager DS/Analytics) - US 2yrs
Meta (IC5) US 5yrs
madscienceSoftware Engineer 13 hours ago
I think it'll heavily depend on your overall career goals? Based on comp, it makes sense to jump, but there are a lot of other factors to consider. What are your considerations here?
