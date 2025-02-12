Switching Jobs

Hi Folks,

I recently interviewed at Property Guru and have an offer from PG India for a senior Data science/Analytics role.

I currently work at a startup and have 10 years of data science and analytics experience.





Wanted to get feedback about the company and whether it makes sense to switch to Property Guru or should I interview more?









YOE 10

Current Fixed 50 LPA, CTC 65 LPA (Esops)





Property guru comp - 65LPA fixed + 10 variable (No stocks)





Work exp:

IW - 1.5 years (Bangalore)

Keep Truckin (Manager DS/Analytics) - US 2yrs

Meta (IC5) US 5yrs



