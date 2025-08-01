abh1 in
I just realized I cannot find the date or time something is posted on this platform
Am I missing something, or is it an intentional design to hide the post times?
3
722
Sort by:
1
abh1Software Engineer
Makes sense
But it's kind of misleading, for someone looking for latest information
But it's kind of misleading, for someone looking for latest information
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,521
I’m not sure if this is an intentional dark UX pattern meant to conceal the amount of engagement, or if it’s just a design quirk.