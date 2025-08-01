abh1 in  
Software Engineer  

I just realized I cannot find the date or time something is posted on this platform

Am I missing something, or is it an intentional design to hide the post times?
jfzSoftware Engineer  
On certain posts such as this one I see the relative time it was posted such as “10 hours ago” but others (older?) it’s not rendered.

I’m not sure if this is an intentional dark UX pattern meant to conceal the amount of engagement, or if it’s just a design quirk.
abh1Software Engineer  
Makes sense
But it's kind of misleading, for someone looking for latest information

