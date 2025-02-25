AimBot in  
Engineering major choice

I really need help, i am lost should i choose electrical, software or computer engineer.

If I take electrical I will probably do a minor too:
EE + minor aerospace or minor software eng

Can someone give me some advice, I want to earn a lot of money. I am really good in math and physics. Thanks for any type of help.

Ps I am in Montreal. 

justuseahashmapbroComputer Science 2 days ago
Do not do a software engineering “degree” they’re all a joke
1
AimBotSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
Why

