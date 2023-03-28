12go12 in
Where are the sacked tech workers going?
Thought I'd share this article in case it helped folks find leads for jobs.
While most laid off folks are in non-technical functions like recruiting/sales, there are still industries looking to hire tech talent.
TL;DR: Nontraditional industries looking to hire tech workers:
- Automotive companies looking for software experience for EVs
- John Deere and other industrial goods companies
- Startups
- AI/ML
bringeeRecruiter
Nice! Yeah I've spoken about this a few times on here before but a lot of my recruiting friends ended up getting snatched up to be recruiters for those types of companies, so I'm not surprised to hear they're still hiring strongly.
