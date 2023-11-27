roxxinyc in
Crowe Business Solutions Intern
Is this a prestigious internship?
Located in Chicago, IL.
SEAglesFinancial Analyst
I'm not sure how they rank on the scale of 'prestige' but I have had a few colleagues who did internships there and they were great to work with. Seems like they set people up well. Did you get an offer from them for a role?
roxxinyc
i got an offer for that position over the summer! i’m a sophomore rn but wanna work at the Big4 or MBB. just wondering if it’s a good stepping stone or if i should keep applying to more internships. ty!
