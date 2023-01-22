Bigdonkey in
How do you stay engaged with your job?
Passing 3 YOE as a SWE and finding myself completely uninterested in my work (full stack/infrastructure hybrid role at a massive firm). Trying to identify whether it's the subject matter or my state of mind. So, how do you keep yourself engaged with your day-to-day?
LoreFull-Stack Software Engineer
By having kids and being forced to continue in this industry because it pays the most for the least amount of work as an employee. Been at it for 20 years, and it's been boring for almost the entire time.
