There's a business for bad performance!

There is a signin page on govt website to manage Employees' Provident Fund (India). When there is high traffic they set a flag to hide the signin button itself (mentioning that they are experiencing high load, please try again later). I was looking into this a bit more. There's actually a company that'll block your site and let people in slowly called Queue It. There's a business for bad performance!


joycept2  
Crazy, I guess this makes sense in retrospect. There's just no way that concert type tickets can all be managed with everyone concurrently at once.
1

