abutz in
Suggestions for a newbie?
Hello! I have a newly acquired BS in SWE, 1.5 years as an Associate Dev, 4 years as a SysAdmin, and about 10 years before that working on the business end. I was wondering if anyone had any tips or suggestions for getting that foot in the door? What worked for you for getting interviews and hired when you were first starting out as an SWE?
costcopizzaSoftware Engineer
One thing that helped me stand out early on was having a strong portfolio. If you haven’t already, build a few small but polished full-stack apps or automation tools that solve real problems. Push the code to GitHub, write a short blog or README about each one, and reference them in your applications. It shows hiring managers you can actually build and ship things, not just write code.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
