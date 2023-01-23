Tim Cook cuts his pay by 40%, no layoffs at Apple

While all the other companies in tech are doing mass layoffs, Tim Cook silently requested his pay be docked by 40% to $49M from ~$99M last year.





That's about 400 employees jobs saved considering a median pay of $250k at Apple. Props to Tim Cook for doing this at his own request, and not making much noise about it either. Just doing right by the company and playing the long game.





https://appleinsider.com/articles/23/01/13/tim-cook-salary-to-drop-40-at-his-request