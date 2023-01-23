earlydismissal in
Tim Cook cuts his pay by 40%, no layoffs at Apple
While all the other companies in tech are doing mass layoffs, Tim Cook silently requested his pay be docked by 40% to $49M from ~$99M last year.
That's about 400 employees jobs saved considering a median pay of $250k at Apple. Props to Tim Cook for doing this at his own request, and not making much noise about it either. Just doing right by the company and playing the long game.
https://appleinsider.com/articles/23/01/13/tim-cook-salary-to-drop-40-at-his-request
breezySoftware Engineer
This is all just marketing using an opportunistic narrative. He's not docking his pay, he's increasing it. He's increasing his stock compensation while decreasing the cash component. With a high performance from Apple he can easily eclipse his old salary.
earlydismissalSoftware Engineer
What's actually wrong with that? He's aligning himself with the success of the company, and if the company does well, all the employees will get a pay bump too. If he actually beats his previous salary with the stock performance, he totally deserves it.
