Question for Recruiters, Do you really review resumes in career sites?

All my FAANG interviews were through networking on LinkedIn.





I have ATS friendly resume and tailor it according to job description every time.

Most importantly, I have Microsoft and Amazon names in my resume.





However, I didn’t manage to secure an interview by just applying through the sites.





Recruiter’s input needed,

when you filter the resumes, what are the criteria? Does referrals really help? Do we always have to reach out on LinkedIn ?



