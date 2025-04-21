Should I decline Meta DE interview?

Poll

An early career recruiter from Meta reached out saying I was personally recommended for their Data Engineer role.





I'm almost a year into my current Data Scientist role (at a smaller analytics company) which I joined as a new grad. I'm pretty confident I will be able to reach Senior Data Scientist at my current company by around this time next year.





While I'm obviously excited at the opportunity to rejoin Meta (with a huge pay bump / resume boost compared to current), I don't have any current interest in DE, I'm very happy with my current role, and I would prefer to come in at the senior level due to already having some experience under my belt, as opposed to starting the promotion ladder from scratch again.





However, I am worried about the opportunity cost of not taking this interview, since I might not have another chance later down the road.





Any suggestions on how I should respond?