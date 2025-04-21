onepercent in
Poll
Should I decline Meta DE interview?
An early career recruiter from Meta reached out saying I was personally recommended for their Data Engineer role.
I'm almost a year into my current Data Scientist role (at a smaller analytics company) which I joined as a new grad. I'm pretty confident I will be able to reach Senior Data Scientist at my current company by around this time next year.
While I'm obviously excited at the opportunity to rejoin Meta (with a huge pay bump / resume boost compared to current), I don't have any current interest in DE, I'm very happy with my current role, and I would prefer to come in at the senior level due to already having some experience under my belt, as opposed to starting the promotion ladder from scratch again.
However, I am worried about the opportunity cost of not taking this interview, since I might not have another chance later down the road.
Any suggestions on how I should respond?
Select one
28 participants
3
922
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
If you're not interested in Data Engineering and you're happy with your current role, it's fair to pass for now. That said, taking the interview doesn’t mean you have to accept the role. It could be a good way to build a connection with the recruiter, learn more about Meta's expectations, and keep that door open for when you're ready to make a move or if a better-aligned role comes up later. You could even frame your response by saying you're flattered, but you're more interested in DS or analytics-focused roles, and you'd love to stay in touch if something like that opens up. That way, you're not closing the door completely, but also staying true to what you actually want right now.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
746,589