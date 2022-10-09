tresstylez in
How to negotiate with a company that has no equity?
I'll be receiving an offer from a privately held company that does not offer any equity (stock/options/rsu's) as part of the total compensation. What are some practical ways to negotiate the offer? Should I anchor at a significantly higher salary figure and justify it with their lack of equity?
cvn2u2v497y5Software Engineer
Equity compensation means employees benefit from the firm’s long-term performance. Workers at tech companies are routinely asked to work on risky projects. They are more willing to do this if they are compensated for helping the company’s bottom-line. Holding equity gives them a financial motive for helping to grow the business. If they aren't offering any, I'd question their long-term plan for the business.
