Enterprise Architect salary in Germany?
Not sure if this is the right forum, but I'll pose the question. What is the salary of an EA in Germany? I've looked at Glassdoor, but the range is large and hard to determine how old or new those salaries are. The range goes from €60k to €170k p.a. I've also read some Tech Leads and Product Owners to be earning 120k.
Agree with posters here, it is like the US, it all depends. I hate this expectation that salary should be at certain levels given years of experience. It’s not about quantity (i.e. years), but quality that dictates your salary. I work as an EA (20+ yrs in IT) and can say we are not all built equal. It really depends on what kind of projects have you lead in the past to success, how competent your communication skills are, what IT tools are you familiar with, what business domains have you supported, and what is your career history in EA. If you are a seasoned EA, then salary ranges really don’t matter in my experience. I’ve blown past them multiple times as an EA. It really depends on how you sell yourself. Being and EA is really about being an internal consultant at your company and being a salesmen to stakeholders to invest in IT solutions.
