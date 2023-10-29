Enterprise Architect salary in Germany?

Hi,





Not sure if this is the right forum, but I'll pose the question. What is the salary of an EA in Germany? I've looked at Glassdoor, but the range is large and hard to determine how old or new those salaries are. The range goes from €60k to €170k p.a. I've also read some Tech Leads and Product Owners to be earning 120k.





Does anybody have any real insight on this?





Cheers