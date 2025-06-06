Google PM - Team Match

I passed my loop interviews last October for a L5 PM role in London. The position was closed and I was put on team match.





I had one team match call in January which went very well, only to know in April that the position went to an internal candidate.





Last month, I had team match calls for a role in Switzerland. I spoke to the hiring manager, the engineering lead and the PM director. The interviews were scheduled quite fast one after the other and now no feedback since last two weeks. Don't know what to think of it.





My interviews are valid till October. Anyone here working at Google can help if their teams are hiring for a PM?