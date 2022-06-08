Google in
Canadian big tech?
What are the big dollars tech companies in Canada? I'm from Montreal.
19g615l3eusn2mMachine Learning Engineer at Intuit
Montreal sucks ! Companies there make it mandatory to speak in French which is discrimination against non French speaker. I wouldn’t hire any person from Quebec outside of Quebec for the bullshit they do
5
NormandBratwaithFrontend Software Engineer
Discrimination? How about we have to speak english when we work in rest of Canada? Pretty sure you would need to speak spanish if you wanted to work at a Spanish company also. And btw it is not the companies that makes it mandatory to speak french, but the government that makes the laws to protect our language, which is understandable giving we are surrounded by English populations all around. But that's another subject. I am a proud french Canadian and i am glad to consider myself bilingual. Be understanding of our reality. Look at the Louisiana state's history if you want to understand why we protect our language.
2
