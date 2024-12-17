PhysicalDesigner in  
Hardware Engineer  

Cadence offer review

Hi,
I am 7YOE in Physical Design with 125K in Austin.

Cadence offered me 
BASE 143K
Relocation-12K
Stock - 16K/4years
Bonus - 15% quarterly (not sure how the calculation is)

But the thing is i have to relocate to San Jose. 
Is it good offer or what i can expect?

Thanks

1
1729
eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
That is not an economically viable offer IMO - your standard of living will take a big hit. Not to mention it looks like a low ball. https://www.levels.fyi/companies/cadence-design-systems/salaries/hardware-engineer?country=254

