Cadence offer review
Hi,
I am 7YOE in Physical Design with 125K in Austin.
Cadence offered me
BASE 143K
Relocation-12K
Stock - 16K/4years
Bonus - 15% quarterly (not sure how the calculation is)
But the thing is i have to relocate to San Jose.
Is it good offer or what i can expect?
Thanks
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
That is not an economically viable offer IMO - your standard of living will take a big hit. Not to mention it looks like a low ball. https://www.levels.fyi/companies/cadence-design-systems/salaries/hardware-engineer?country=254
