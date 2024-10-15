IMGTA in
Time managment !?
Hey guys i have one serious question how can u guys improve so many skills and put time for them every day despite working or studying
Like litterally i for one even dont know how to deal with 8 hour school +studying+going to gym
Like its like these days im thinking about giving up on going to gym
Although ive quit working on learning english
I REALY NEED A TIP TO HANDLE MY "WORKS"
HELPPP
6
1591
redroverredroverSoftware Engineer
Don’t give up the gym. Maybe adjust the time you spend on specific things but NEVER give up your self-care and health regimen. Your body and mind are your foundation for studying and perform tasks. Once you’re older, you’ll be grateful you prioritized your health.
1
