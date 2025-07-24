theras in  
Software Engineer at Databricks 

Neuralink aims for $1B Revenue by 2031

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-07-23/neuralink-sees-1-billion-of-revenue-by-2031-in-vast-expansion?srnd=undefined


Neuralink is expecting to do 20,000 surgeries a year by 2031, and is projecting a $1B a year revenue target by then as well. Kinda wild considering that fewer than 10 people have Neuralinks at all as of now.


Hot take: I don't like tech getting to this extent where we'll be able to have "telepathic" communication between mind and machine. Just feels way too dystopian for me.

Neuralink Sees $1 Billion of Revenue by 2031 in Vast Expansion

Neuralink Sees $1 Billion of Revenue by 2031 in Vast Expansion

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink Corp. expects to put its chips in 20,000 people a year by 2031, generating at least $1 billion in annual revenue, in a major ramp up of its work to treat disease and gain unprecedented access to the human mind, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

bloomberg.com
10
3714
Sort by:
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia 
This seems pretty optimistic considering the company hasn't even approved US government approval yet. They're projecting to have it by 2029, but with how crazy things have been these days idk man
10
TBirdSoftware Engineer  
Yeah, they may not get a fast approval considering the current climate
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

813,521