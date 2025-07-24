Neuralink aims for $1B Revenue by 2031
Neuralink is expecting to do 20,000 surgeries a year by 2031, and is projecting a $1B a year revenue target by then as well. Kinda wild considering that fewer than 10 people have Neuralinks at all as of now.
Hot take: I don't like tech getting to this extent where we'll be able to have "telepathic" communication between mind and machine. Just feels way too dystopian for me.
Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink Corp. expects to put its chips in 20,000 people a year by 2031, generating at least $1 billion in annual revenue, in a major ramp up of its work to treat disease and gain unprecedented access to the human mind, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg.