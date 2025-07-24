Neuralink aims for $1B Revenue by 2031

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-07-23/neuralink-sees-1-billion-of-revenue-by-2031-in-vast-expansion?srnd=undefined





Neuralink is expecting to do 20,000 surgeries a year by 2031, and is projecting a $1B a year revenue target by then as well. Kinda wild considering that fewer than 10 people have Neuralinks at all as of now.





Hot take: I don't like tech getting to this extent where we'll be able to have "telepathic" communication between mind and machine. Just feels way too dystopian for me.