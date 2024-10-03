poot in
Fresh out of an apprenticeship
I'm coming to the end of a four year apprenticeship, my salary on promotion will go to around 40k (public service). I want to gain experience, progress and grow my salary, what sort of company should I look for?
therasSoftware Engineer
I'm sure you've heard this enough by now, but with the market not being the greatest for SWEs, my honest suggestion is that you take whatever you can get—especially considering you're coming out of an apprenticeship rather than a degree. Aside from that, if you're looking to prioritize gaining experience, then if you're more of a self-starter I'd recommend going to a moderately established startup because that'll allow you to wear multiple hats and really see how your engineering work can affect a business. On the other hand, if you need or want more guidance, a startup definitely isn't going to be for you. So in this case, more established tech companies that put focus into good mentorship and management would be ideal. Obviously the big tech companies are like this, but you can probably do some searching to find out what other companies prioritize mentorship for engineers.
5
demacSoftware Engineer
Thank you for the advice, it gives me something to think about, my current job comes with excellent job security, even if it’s a lower wage than other places
