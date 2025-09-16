caffeinated in
Did you guys actually do work at your internships?
Recently finished my summer internship in big tech and I feel like I didn't do anything that whole time lol. To be fair, 10 weeks is kinda short to actually get something done, but just wondering if it was my team or something, or if this is how internships normally are lol
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Think of internships more like an extended interview. It's not necessarily about shipping game-changing software (if you do that'd be great of course), but more about seeing if you're a good coworker and if you're contributing whatever you can.
