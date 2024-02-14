OpticVyu Construction Timelapse Camera & Monitoring Services

OpticVyu provides construction monitoring services through time-lapse-based construction cameras, construction drones, 360° image-based construction monitoring & material tracking in India, USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and UAE. With OpticVyu engineers deployed at your site, we do Exterior Time-lapsing, 360° Based Interior Monitoring and document Management, Material Tracking, Construction Drones, Project Planning Integration, Reporting, and image/Video documentation of every important activity.





OpticVyu camera system helps in tracking project progress for numerous remote sites from a single platform. The project planning feature makes it easy to review planned & actual completion of tasks.