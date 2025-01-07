annonsquirl in
Poll
Pay % increase to move from Mac to Windows
What percent more would you have to make to move to a company that is similar in every way except for the fact that one uses windows for their dev team and your current employer uses Mac.
Context is I have been considering moving to another company and have been putting together a list of questions which sparked the thought that the coding DX is so much better for most stuff on Mac that being forced to code on windows would actually be a large factor in my consideration of switching
Select one or more
172 participants
5
2992
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
vscode works the same on pretty much every platform? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ The reverse interview question I prefer IMO is "what is the process needed for a developer to install <arbitrary OSS tool> on their dev machine?" Regardless of Mac or Windows, too many hoops to jump through or a dependency on IT support for approval is a big red flag for your DX. If the OS vibe really matters to you tho, feel free to ask and put a price on it...
5
annonsquirlSoftware Engineer
There is a lot of developer software that is Mac only. Also having to use WSL can often introduce alot issues.
I agree and that is a good question as regardless of the platform if the security is too overkill everything will suck.
I agree and that is a good question as regardless of the platform if the security is too overkill everything will suck.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,595