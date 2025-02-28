Retiring Military Officer: Which Industry Fits Best & What Salary Can I Expect in DC?





I'm transitioning from a 20+ year career as a pior-enlisted U.S. Naval Officer (Lieutenant Commander), with extensive leadership, operations, and strategy experience at the Pentagon and across global military commands. I have an MBA in progress at Georgetown, an MA in Public Policy from Ohio State, and a BA in Political Science from San Diego State.





I'm particularly interested in management consulting, but open to any suggestions. Given my background and location (DC metro), which industries or roles would best suit my skills, and what baseline salary should I expect?

