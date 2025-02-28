Andrew J Shopland in  
Business Administration & Management at Georgetown University 

Retiring Military Officer: Which Industry Fits Best & What Salary Can I Expect in DC?

Which Industry Would I Excel In and What Salary Should I Expect in the DC Metro Area?

I'm transitioning from a 20+ year career as a pior-enlisted U.S. Naval Officer (Lieutenant Commander), with extensive leadership, operations, and strategy experience at the Pentagon and across global military commands. I have an MBA in progress at Georgetown, an MA in Public Policy from Ohio State, and a BA in Political Science from San Diego State.

I'm particularly interested in management consulting, but open to any suggestions. Given my background and location (DC metro), which industries or roles would best suit my skills, and what baseline salary should I expect?
19g6ul2euv9glBusiness Administration & Management  
If you’re interested in management consulting you’re probably better off asking around forums like fish bowl. Given that you’re getting your MBA, I imagine you already know what compensation expectations are at MBB and other consulting firms. Last I checked it was $190K+signing+performance bonuses at MBB as an MBA hire (as of 2023). Non-MBB will be a bit lower.

Unfortunately, the military background and MBA won’t count for much in a technical or adjacent role (e.g., Product Manager) without demonstrated technical skills.
1

