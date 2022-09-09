Go from VP Product to Staff PM?

I have held 2 VP of Product roles at successful Series A-C startups. After sometime in consulting, I am seeking to join a larger firm and have an offer of Staff PM at a publicly traded fintech.





Salary is higher than I've ever made, and RSU grant seems generous. But is it a mistake to step "down" into an IC role, possibly years away from becoming a Director?





Is Staff the appropriate level regardless with >15 years experience?





Any thoughts/advice welcome!