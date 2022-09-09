19g6yl31u7dq4 in
Go from VP Product to Staff PM?
I have held 2 VP of Product roles at successful Series A-C startups. After sometime in consulting, I am seeking to join a larger firm and have an offer of Staff PM at a publicly traded fintech.
Salary is higher than I've ever made, and RSU grant seems generous. But is it a mistake to step "down" into an IC role, possibly years away from becoming a Director?
Is Staff the appropriate level regardless with >15 years experience?
Any thoughts/advice welcome!
12
4008
Sort by:
10
19g616l0ua1zihProduct Manager
I think the significant tradeoff will be the responsibilities, primarily directors and above, in big firms focus more on strategy and management. As an IC, you will have to focus on the day-to-day execution as well. Otherwise, TBH title does not matter much. Also, see if the product you will get to work on if it sounds more exciting to you
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217
The day to day grind of managing tickets and scrums are very diffeeent than strategy and vision reviews