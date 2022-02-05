19g615kyukh13p in
How to get jr Scrum master job, without IT experience?
Hello Community,
my wife became a certified scrum master, although she doesn’t have IT experience, she did worked in Agile, and now she is looking to find a job. Any suggestions on the approach? Also how much compensation can be expected? Currently located in Toronto, Canada.
19g615kz95euj8Software Engineer
That role shouldn’t even exist
19g616kynbg9q2Backend Software Engineer
It feels like organizations are misunderstanding the point of agile/scrum and are making dedicated positions for it. I wonder if "waterfall" experienced the same fate.
