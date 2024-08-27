greenpepper in
How to make the most of an internship?
What can I do during my internship to basically acquire a return offer or leave a good impact. Things that might be extra, but have good returns.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Learn as much as you can about other functions within the company, don't just stick to your engineering team. Reach out and learn from sales, product, operations, etc. or any other teams you might interact with. Not only will this benefit you from a networking standpoint, but the more you know about the company and it's complete functions, the more valuable you'll be for a return offer.
eulerTheRulerHardware Engineer
Absolutely^ this is the most true when it comes to general network/horizontal mobility
