Udyahanro28168 in
Advice on internships/mentorship
I was fortunate enough to be able to secure a product management internship at a smaller F500 company this summer as a freshman in college. As I am mentally preparing for the next recruiting season coming up I wanted some advice or mentorship on how I could leverage this to try to get a big tech internship next summer.
If any product managers would be so kind to act as a mentor in this area, let me know!
0
739
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,285