Succeeded at Careem (Uber) Interview, Recruiter didn't respond for two weeks
I was interviewed at Careem (Uber subsidiary) in the Middle East for a Senior SWE, cleared out the coding and system design rounds, then had the manager (behavioral) and bar raiser rounds.
Recruiter contacted me stating that the feedback was very positive and asked me if I had another offer in hand or interviewed at another companies. (Not sure why she asked this)
Of course, I answered with No, and she said, That's Great!
This was at 25th of June, I followed up recently but no response yet, what does this mean?
Knowing the position is still on LinkedIn.
AntiviralComputer Science at Florida State University2 days ago
you just low balled yourself by saying "No", an Ideal answer would "I am actively interviewing with other companies too", if have any answers I would also be sharing that info.
