Top companies for a new grad?
Hey everyone, I'm about to head into my junior year as a CS major and I'm wondering what your recommendations would be for companies to try and land at after graduating.
Even though I'm a full year out, I'm asking now because I'm starting to recruit for my junior year summer internship and wanted to see if I could get my foot in the door at a company I'd like to land at after graduating.
Obviously I'd like to be paid as much as possible, but my priority is more about long term growth and learning, and ideally a place with strong mentorship. What companies would be best to land at? Thanks in advance.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
If your priorities are long-term growth and mentorship, the classic recommendation is to aim for the big training grounds: Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon. They have structured new grad programs, well-documented levels, and lots of senior engineers who can mentor you. Even if you don’t stay forever, a couple of years at one of these companies builds strong fundamentals and credibility for later moves. If you prefer smaller but still high-quality environments, Stripe, Datadog, or Bloomberg also have reputations for strong mentorship and interesting problems.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
I actually started out in Big Tech and, honestly, it wasn’t the launchpad I thought it would be. Sure, there was structure and senior engineers around, but a lot of them were coasting and it felt like the politics slowed everything down. I spent way too much time in meetings or stuck waiting for approvals rather than building. For me, once I switched to a smaller company and started shipping things that actually mattered and learning things for myself I finally found the growth I was looking for. But, if ambiguity is not your thing and you're really looking for structured environments to learn, Big Tech might still be better. Just wanted to provide another perspective here
