Top companies for a new grad?

Hey everyone, I'm about to head into my junior year as a CS major and I'm wondering what your recommendations would be for companies to try and land at after graduating.





Even though I'm a full year out, I'm asking now because I'm starting to recruit for my junior year summer internship and wanted to see if I could get my foot in the door at a company I'd like to land at after graduating.





Obviously I'd like to be paid as much as possible, but my priority is more about long term growth and learning, and ideally a place with strong mentorship. What companies would be best to land at? Thanks in advance.