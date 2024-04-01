javrapper in
Walmart offer eval
I recently received below offer from Walmart and wanted to know if there is any scope for negotiation. I don’t have any competing offers.
This includes new hire grant of 25k and there is sign on of 25k
Refreshers are 50k per year from 2nd year onward with 3 year vesting sch.
Walmart Global Tech
Senior Software Engineer
Sunnyvale
Total per year
$293K
Level
X4
Base
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$75K
Bonus
$28K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
3
1736
Sort by:
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
I know Walmart’s stock price is stable so that’s good. Perhaps you could negotiate your base salary? Considering you’re in California. I think there’s room to negotiate up to $220k from what I’m seeing on Levels for Sunnyvale.
Also perhaps negotiate your sign on bonus?