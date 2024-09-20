19g618l2gwwp1w in
Is there a bias in the software engineering industry or specifically on West Coast against sw engg management roles?
I'm interviewing with a few companies, and I'm finding everyone wants a manager who codes and those who don't keep insisting you can always switch to an IC even for a senior manager role.
It seems that there's no need for sw engineering management?
Are roadmap vision and strategy considered very generic and easy skills? I don't know what to make of this.
What kinds of companies are you interviewing for? I find that smaller companies tend to rely on SWE Managers to take some IC work, while bigger companies are usually able to keep them as full people managers.
