Moving for work and staying connected with family
I recently moved to Toronto for work and its its been tough for my family. My sister is in Austin and my parents are in Edmonton. I wanted a way yo stay in tocuh with them in a more meanignful way than our groupchats and facetimes that always felt surface level. My parents are also getting older and i wanted a way to capture their stories before its too late.
I started building an app called Reminest and wanted to share with this community. I know its so easy to get caught up in career progression and work and this was a really good reminder for me to take care of my family relationships. Happy job hunting!!
liasonfrSoftware Engineer
Cool stuff, the best things to build are things that solve your own problems.
JoshkaraProduct Manager
Appreciate it!
