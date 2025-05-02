Hi everyone,

I hope you are doing well.

I am 29 years old and have not yet begun my career. i completed my B.Tech in 2017 .I have finished my courses in Python and Java, and I also hold certifications in online courses in Data Analytics (Cisco Network Academy) and Data Analysis With Python (IBM). I've worked as a Java developer for a year, and I lost my job in 2021. I'm at a loss for what to do; can anyone help? If someone were to offer me a job, I would be willing to start right away.





Open to opportunities where I can contribute and grow!

Please DM or connect if you have any leads.

Thanks in advance! 🙌