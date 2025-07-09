ayoob909 in
Online vs In Person Masters
I’ve been reflecting on the differences between pursuing a master’s degree online versus in person especially now with the rise of AI being commonly used in undergrad/grad School. I understand that each format has its own advantages and disadvantages — online programs often offer more flexibility and accessibility, while in-person programs may provide more face-to-face networking and immersive experiences. However, I’ve noticed that opinions on this seem divided among the people I’ve spoken with, with some viewing online degrees as less valuable and others seeing them as equivalent to in-person degrees. As you vote I’d love to hear your thoughts and perspective.
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
From the employer's perspective, I don't think online vs. in-person matters all that much, but my personal take on this is that in-person will always lead to better learning. Of course, this is subjective to me, but imo actually being there and experiencing the classes irl and being able to interact with professors afterward is huge for my learning experience.
