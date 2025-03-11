Ninjanalog in
Is this good ideal to move to Silicon Valley with this offer ?
I am father of one kid with my wife
Currently got offer from California major company
Mine and wife's together base will be 320k yearly in Cali and RSU we get total will be 125k per year in California .. kid is 4 year old .. will have one more soon Bonus together we get is 30k a year .. these are numbers for California package
Currently everything we earn is around 250k a year with base rsu and all ... before tax also we own house here ...
Two cars
All number before taxes
How well can we live in California near Silicon Valley ?? May be Fremont not sure ..
Currently we are near utah
Help appreciate
lowlyphdComputer Science 7 hours ago
It completely depends on whether you are buying a house. If you plan to buy a house here at CA, then the additional income will be completely eaten away by the additional house payment.
