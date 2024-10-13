LawlessMandate in
Meta Enterprise Systems Engineer Coding Interview
Has anyone done the Meta Enterprise Systems Engineer coding interview? It seems that it's different from the Enterprise Engineer interview.
Will the coding interview be Algorithms/Data Structures or more like text manipulation using Bash or automation using Python?
TechGeek99Software Engineer
I have the interview at 22th of October and also looking for the same answers
