What’s the best thing for a high school student to focus on?

I'm a Junior, 11th grade at an IB high school and I want to study CS in college. I know Java, Python, and JS/TS and a member of the coding club. If you were in my position, what would you focus on improving right now?





E.g., doing LeetCode challenges, learning C++ and Rust, just focusing on school work, taking Udemy courses. I don't have much time because of homework and exams, but since I have time to my advantage, what do you suggest I do to prepare for a career?