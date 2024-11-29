nietzschean in
What’s the best thing for a high school student to focus on?
I'm a Junior, 11th grade at an IB high school and I want to study CS in college. I know Java, Python, and JS/TS and a member of the coding club. If you were in my position, what would you focus on improving right now?
E.g., doing LeetCode challenges, learning C++ and Rust, just focusing on school work, taking Udemy courses. I don't have much time because of homework and exams, but since I have time to my advantage, what do you suggest I do to prepare for a career?
I think the best most impressive thing you can do right now is define, design, and create a project of your own as your time allows. Maybe an app that does something or a website of some sort. If you see yourself going into CS research someday, then it can even be more research-y.
Then learn things based on what your project needs. If it needs C++, sure, learn that.
Another good thing about self-defined projects is that they can evolve. You may end up with a v1, and have ideas to improve it right away. And remember, the most important thing is that you’re learning things as you go in an organic way: a product calls for it. That would be super impressive anywhere. If you end up having a running version, great! If not, it’s still great. You’ll have a lot to talk about on your college essay or resume either way.