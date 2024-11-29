nietzschean in  
What’s the best thing for a high school student to focus on?

I'm a Junior, 11th grade at an IB high school and I want to study CS in college. I know Java, Python, and JS/TS and a member of the coding club. If you were in my position, what would you focus on improving right now? 

E.g., doing LeetCode challenges, learning C++ and Rust, just focusing on school work, taking Udemy courses. I don't have much time because of homework and exams, but since I have time to my advantage, what do you suggest I do to prepare for a career?
I’d say keep LeetCoding for when you’re actually applying for jobs. And remember, at this point, you wanna prioritize things you can put on your college essay and resume in the future. Nobody can put LeetCode on their resume, although we all at some point have to do it.

I think the best most impressive thing you can do right now is define, design, and create a project of your own as your time allows. Maybe an app that does something or a website of some sort. If you see yourself going into CS research someday, then it can even be more research-y.

Then learn things based on what your project needs. If it needs C++, sure, learn that.

Another good thing about self-defined projects is that they can evolve. You may end up with a v1, and have ideas to improve it right away. And remember, the most important thing is that you’re learning things as you go in an organic way: a product calls for it. That would be super impressive anywhere. If you end up having a running version, great! If not, it’s still great. You’ll have a lot to talk about on your college essay or resume either way.
