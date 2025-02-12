19g617l4ew1otb in
Poll
Importance of living close to tech hub
Hello! I'm planning to move to Washington State and have been debating on the area to live in.
I currently work a remote position, but am worried where I live could limit me in the future if I decided to look for a new role. I'm hoping to stay a mostly remote employee, but also recognize that the field is shifting back to in office.
I am worried that if I live too far i'd have to look for remote jobs and they might become exceedingly difficult to find.
How important do y'all think living in a commutable distance to Seattle is as a software engineer?
Select one
477 participants
15
8936
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
In general, living close to a major tech hub will mean there are more doors open to you in the future. If you have the means and the opportunity to make that happen right now, you probably should. You do need to balance this with how important it is for you to stay remote. Some employers are doing a softer RTO, where basically anyone within X miles of an office needs to come in, and those who are too far away don't have to. If your employer has an office in Seattle, consider what you might set yourself up for. And of course, the best argument to stay remote is that you're too far from the office anyway.
3
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,554