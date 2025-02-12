Importance of living close to tech hub

Poll

Hello! I'm planning to move to Washington State and have been debating on the area to live in.





I currently work a remote position, but am worried where I live could limit me in the future if I decided to look for a new role. I'm hoping to stay a mostly remote employee, but also recognize that the field is shifting back to in office.





I am worried that if I live too far i'd have to look for remote jobs and they might become exceedingly difficult to find.





How important do y'all think living in a commutable distance to Seattle is as a software engineer?