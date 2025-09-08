appleapple9111 in  
Salary range for technical analyst and senior technical analyst in Vienna in banking sector?

Please does somebody have info about this, on internet could not find relevant info
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon 
What kind of work would you be doing as a technical analyst in banking? Is this software engineering type work or more like business analysis stuff?
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia 
In case it's SWE work, there are some numbers for SWEs in Austria here: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/austria
