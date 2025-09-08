appleapple9111 in
Salary range for technical analyst and senior technical analyst in Vienna in banking sector?
Please does somebody have info about this, on internet could not find relevant info
2
1351
Sort by:
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
What kind of work would you be doing as a technical analyst in banking? Is this software engineering type work or more like business analysis stuff?
1
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
In case it's SWE work, there are some numbers for SWEs in Austria here: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/austria
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189