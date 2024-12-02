JackOLantern in
Job Search Strategies
I keep hearing a lot about networking to land jobs in the current market and wanted to know how you guys are landing jobs?
And, I want a clarification on networking, is it just cold DMing or messaging recruiters or hiring managers and hoping for the best while you search through a wide list of companies?
And, I keep hearing about making your resume more ATS Friendly. Do you guys know any software or tool out there which will do the optimization for you?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Networking is tricky because it's not like most people just actively 'network,' but moreso engaging in community events and building connections that way. Cold DM-ing sometimes works, but it's a lot less personal. I know some of my friends go to like workshops and coding events, etc and just meet people that way. ATS friendly resume templates are out there, but tbh I think they're overstated. I know a few recruiters myself at big companies and they say the ATS can help filter out bad resumes but they let A LOT through. As long as your resume is in a pretty standard format, I think you should be good. Levels also has a resume coaching service I've heard good things about and they may be able to help there as well
JackOLanternSoftware Engineer
I am extremely thankful for your reply and I wanted to know if you could suggest any specific strategies for cold emailing / cold DMing
