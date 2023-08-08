himehime in
how do developers become technical book writers with Orielly/Manning/PragmaticProgrammer etc?
do these publications reach out to them after seeing their work or do developers reach out to publishers and get interviewed for their skills or something?
and what percentage of royalty do the authors get?
EYEDEETENTANGOSoftware Engineer at Nvidia
Networking, for the most part. I’ve known folks who’ve done it, and then they recommend other folks who think think could do it. I’ve authored a few myself.
