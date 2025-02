Help me decide my next role

Poll

Hi, I recently graduated with my masters while working at expedia as SDE I. I am set for promotion in couple months but I also got offers today from Microsoft and meta.









The pay

Microsoft - 197k (155 base, 22k stock, 22 bonus)

Expedia (current) - 122k base, 20k bonus, and 72k stock. My stock vests this August (30k)

The promotion would bump my base to 140k~

Meta - 200k (141 base, 40k stock, 15k bonus)





WLB would be very similar to sounds of it.