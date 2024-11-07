Companies that will wait for 90 days NP | Tech

Hi,

I’m in a role with a 90-day notice period and planning a transition. Could someone please share which MAANG companies or others like Salesforce, Expedia, etc., may wait 90 days for a new hire? Any tips on managing the notice period, negotiating it, or handling it in interviews would be very helpful. Thanks in advance .

﻿Salesforce﻿ ﻿Amazon﻿ ﻿Google﻿ ﻿Expedia, Inc.﻿ ﻿Adobe﻿ ﻿Microsoft﻿ ﻿BlackRock﻿ ﻿ServiceNow﻿ ﻿Stripe﻿ ﻿Slack﻿ ﻿#Databricks﻿





YOE-6.5

TC-30 L