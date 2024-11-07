rg1111 in
Companies that will wait for 90 days NP | Tech
Hi,
I’m in a role with a 90-day notice period and planning a transition. Could someone please share which MAANG companies or others like Salesforce, Expedia, etc., may wait 90 days for a new hire? Any tips on managing the notice period, negotiating it, or handling it in interviews would be very helpful. Thanks in advance .
Salesforce Amazon Google Expedia, Inc. Adobe Microsoft BlackRock ServiceNow Stripe Slack #Databricks
YOE-6.5
TC-30 L
0
1366
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,595