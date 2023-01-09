Dustin Nelson in  
Software Engineer  

Computer Science/Software Engineering degree vs Boot Camp

Has anyone noticed a difference in knowledge when working with people who have a 4-year degree compared to a boot camp?


Do you receive the necessary skills and critical thinking abilities at a boot camp or is it great for only learning one thing?

2
1382
Sort by:
imp0sterSoftware Engineer  
This is of course anecdotal and broad generalizations but boot camp devs seem to have a less holistic knowledge of software.

They are usually taught a specific stack in depth but don’t have enough understanding to know when changes to that stack should be made.
1

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482