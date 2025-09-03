fjordi in
Best Interview Prep Sources
I've been working as an internal Enterprise SA and looking to switch. My niches are data science/ml, applications, and a bit of enterprise architecture. I want to crowdsource good resources for interview season.
So far I have seen neetcode's system design path and have noticed pramp/exponent has some free peer mock system design interviews, but want to see if there are other quality recommendations.
richdevinData Analyst at Nvidia
Exponent and Pramp are great for mocks, but don’t forget LeetCode’s database + SQL questions if you’re leaning data science/ML. Those come up more often than people expect.
