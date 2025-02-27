AI Implementation engineer day rate London?

Hi Folks





I'm looking at contract based AI implementation engineering roles within London and the day rates are quite skewed online.





What's a reasonable day rate for someone who has worked with implementing end to end conversational AI solutions for over 3 years?





Also just to clarify the role will require me to work outside conversational AI, creating automation solutions across different industries. It includes end to end hand holding including discovery, demo, configuration, integrations, optimisation, go live and post go live support.