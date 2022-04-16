19g615l20yrcwa in
Is a postdoc considered experience?
I may soon get an offer from Apple for a process engineer position and the recruiter told me that a postdoc is not typically considered experience when formulating an initial offer.
I find this surprising since most of the knowledge and experience that I was asked about during my interviews came from my PhD and postdoc research experience. Also the job description requires a PhD (or MS with industry experience).
Is this common practice for large tech companies?
KingSoftware Engineer
Usually most companies give PhD grads a higher position upon entering the company. Very rare for you to be given an entry level position.
2
